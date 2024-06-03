Brian Cage provides an update on his status with AEW.

‘The Machine’ appeared on the Lightweights podcast to discuss his run with AEW, where he debuted back in 2020. Cage tells the show host that he doesn’t plan on leaving the company anytime soon.

I don’t see myself going anywhere else. With how long I’ve been there and how long my contract is for and everything else, it makes sense to stay put and I’m happy with that.

It was then confirmed that Cage has at least six more years on his current contract. This confirms a report made by Fightful back in 2023, who published that Cage had re-signed.

Later in the interview Cage was asked if he negotiated the deal himself.

No, I do have an agent. The first time I’ve used an agent was with this contract. My first contract with AEW, my contract with WWE and Lucha (Underground), it’s always been me. I finally used an agent this last time.

He then explained what his agent helped him secure.

It was a little bit of everything, including bonuses. Like a DVD bonus menu. I basically talked to him, we went back and forth until I felt like, ‘that’s as far as I’m going to go,’ and then tag him in to add anything onto it. I felt like I got a little bit of everything with him.

Cage is aligned with the Gate of Agony in AEW & ROH. The trio are former ROH Six-Man tag champions.