Brian Cage has opened up about why he ultimately decided to remain with AEW when his contract came up, despite receiving significant interest from WWE.

Speaking on the latest edition of the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Cage admitted that joining WWE was something he seriously considered when his AEW deal expired in 2023. However, after weighing the pros and cons of both companies, he ultimately felt that staying with AEW offered greater stability, freedom, and long-term security.

“I mean, there was a lot of interest and I, it’s funny because I wanted to go there. You don’t know what you’re going to get either place. There’s no guarantees. They could say that we’re going to use you this way, that way, whatever, but obviously there’s you don’t know anything. And after going back and forth, all the different pros and cons, a lot of stuff with AEW just seemed more safe, if you will, which is, it’s pretty hard to have some sort of security in this business.”

Cage went on to praise the environment in AEW under Tony Khan, pointing to travel accommodations, the ability to work outside the promotion, and the sense of job security he feels compared to other companies.

“But I’ve been here for a while. Tony’s, you know, they just randomly release anyone like a lot of the perks.Travel is way like he pays for all the travel. So hotel, ground transportation and airfare where WWE is just airfare. We’re an actual independent contractor. So I can do anything else outside of AEW, which, you know, that’s another +2. And then I felt like I don’t have a fear of getting released if I stay here too. The longer I stay, the longer I feel I can just keep staying to have longevity.”

While he’s content with his decision to remain in AEW, Cage also made it clear that he hopes to accomplish much more in the company. The veteran powerhouse said he’d like to receive more opportunities as a singles competitor, believing that’s where he performs at his best.

“I’ve always wanted to do more solo stuff because I feel that’s how I get my stuff in.I feel like that’s how I stand out more and there’s a plethora, and I think I said this in the last interview too, there’s so, so much I feel like I haven’t done an AEW, especially compared to my time in Lucha Underground and IMPACT and anywhere else, I feel like I’ve done so much more.”

Cage added that many of his AEW appearances have come in tag team or multi-person matches, leaving plenty of potential singles matchups still on the table.

“There’s just so many matches I haven’t had. And I feel because a lot of my matches haven’t been, it’s always a kind of sort of a multi way match or a tag match or a big, four way, six way, whatever the case may be.”

He concluded by naming a few of the singles opportunities he has received, noting that he hopes more are on the horizon.

“So, I’d really like some more single opportunity. I like in the few, that I have the matches with Ospreay and Swerve and Hangman and stuff obviously been great.”