ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage could be on his way out of AEW after the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor event.

It was recently reported that Cage’s AEW contract was set to expire imminently. Now Fightful Select reports that there were “some hiccups” as AEW hoped to extend the deal due to injury time, which would’ve kept Cage with the company until at least the end of June. However, Cage pushed back on that attempt as he was interested in exploring free agency, and for good reason.

Word now is that WWE has maintained interest in Cage in case he becomes a free agent, and they are open to having talks with him.

WWE will be able to talk with Cage soon as he has agreed to work with AEW through the ROH Supercard of Honor event, which is scheduled for Friday, March 31.

It was noted that some of the time that was supposed to be added to Cage’s contract is actually because Cage was signed while injured after leaving Impact Wrestling in early 2020. People familiar with the situation claim AEW offered Cage a contract extension comparable to his current deal, which has not been ruled out.

Cage’s AEW contract was originally set to expire between late January and mid-February. Word is that Cage has had some “heavy hitters” within AEW in his corner as of late. As noted at this link, Chris Jericho recently spoke out and said he thinks AEW should re-sign Cage.

