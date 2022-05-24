Brian Cage is teasing a potential shocking return or re-debut in AEW.

Monday marked two years since Cage made his AEW debut at Double Or Nothing 2020 by winning the Casino Ladder Match. AEW marked the milestone with a tweet, and Cage responded.

“About time to make a shocking return/ re-debut and do it again,” Cage wrote.

Earlier in the week Cage responded to a fan who tweeted a photo showing how they had just purchased his AEW action figure.

“Keep letting them know you want me back and while you’re at it, go cop your self one of these bad boys! Thanks josh!,” Cage wrote.

The fan then asked Cage who he should direct his expression of interest to, and Cage replied, “Aew.”

It was confirmed back in February that Cage will remain under contract to AEW through February 2023 as the company exercised the option year on his contract, just a few days before the original deal was to expire.

Cage has not wrestled on a regular AEW show since losing the Street Fight to FTW Champion Ricky Starks on the October 8 edition of Rampage, despite being backstage for some events. Cage did work 4 matches on Chris Jericho’s “Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy” cruise in late October, but those were his last AEW matches. He defeated Angelico on Day 1, teamed with Christopher Daniels for a loss to Angelico and Isiah Kassidy on Day 2, defeated Kassidy on Day 3, and defeated Serpentico on Day 4.

Cage did appear at ROH Supercard of Honor XV on April 1, defeating Ninja Mack after being revealed as the new client of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, along with Kaun and Toa Liona. Supercard of Honor XV marked the first ROH show ran by new owner Tony Khan. While away from AEW, Cage has continued to work for various indie promotions. He last wrestled on April 23 as he and KC Navarro came up short against Top Flight at Warrior Wrestling 21.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Khan’s post-Supercard of Honor comments on Cage.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are the full tweets from Cage:

About time to make a shocking return/ re-debut and do it again. https://t.co/B1I69Gowzj — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) May 23, 2022

Keep letting them know you want me back and while you're at it, go cop your self one of these bad boys! Thanks josh! https://t.co/NkBnsfCgxc — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) May 23, 2022

Aew — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) May 24, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.