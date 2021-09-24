According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW star and former Impact world champion Brian Cage is currently out of action and will be for an undisclosed amount of time.

The Machine recently underwent stem-cell surgery and was set to compete against Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy in WWE) at the September 18th Battleground Wrestling event, but Cage was pulled from the matchup after his knees flared up from said surgery. He was replaced by KC Navarro, with the idea being that Battleground will run the matchup again somewhere down the line.

Cage’s last AEW matchup was his loss to Powerhouse Hobbs on the September 1st edition of Dynamite. It appeared AEW was pushing for a Cage and Ricky Starks rematch as his feud with Team Taz continues.

We’ll keep you updated.