Brian Gewirtz addresses a rumor.

The former WWE writer recently appeared on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show to discuss the Behind The Curtain documentary that chronicles the build-up to WrestleMania XL. WWE announced that the documentary would be released on the Wednesday following Mania, but it has yet to see the light of day. At some point, word got around that the reason it had not come out yet was because The Rock was “holding it hostage.” Gewirtz immediately shoots that rumor down, stating that WWE is at fault for promoting something that was not done.

There is, believe it or not, there is an awesome doc that WWE… The Rock isn’t holding hostage until he has approval of every frame… Jesus. But there was, I think there was an error in terms of promoting it so soon because it wasn’t ready to come out. So, that was an error that was made. But this was a doc that I think went from 11 minutes to 45 minutes, now it’s over an hour. And it’s pretty awesome, and it will be coming out in some form pretty soon, is my understanding.

Behind The Curtain will cover WWE’s decision to pivot from The Rock vs. Roman Reigns back to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. The decision was met with critical acclaim, and WrestleMania XL did record numbers for WWE including gate, social media engagements, merchandise, and viewership on Peacock.

Gewirtz currently works for The Rock and Seven Bucks Productions. Check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by F4Wonline)