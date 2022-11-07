The former WWE head writer and current executive producer of “Young Rock” on NBC, Brian Gewirtz, joined Under The Ring podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked what celebrity is long overdue for a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

“WWE Hall of Fame is an interesting thing,” Gewirtz said. “It’s kind of like forged by whatever happened to be discussed that year, but from a pure merit standpoint, there is probably no celebrity more influential and more, just revered in the business more than Andy Kaufman and what he did in Memphis.” “Andy would have no such fear of that. He would look like a horse’s ass. He’d relish in getting booed and playing the heel in Memphis and making fun of people – the women, the men. Amazing to watch and so ahead of its time, so unprecedented, that yeah, obviously, Andy deserves to be in many hall of fames and WWE is definitely one of them.”

