During his appearance on The Masked Man Podcast, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz spoke on Vince McMahon not wanting to turn John Cena heel. Here’s what he had to say:

Don’t get me wrong about Vince – he is the man and nobody works harder and nobody’s had more hits than him and continues to. His work ethic and his passion for the business is unparalleled by anybody who’s ever worked in it. But sometimes, we all get tunnel vision, and I think when it came to Roman, the model was John because there were plenty of times where the writers would come in and be like, ‘Can we just turn John heel?’ With the ‘Let’s go Cena, Cena sucks.’ Can we do it? Can we pull the trigger? It was something Vince never wanted to do. He considered it.

He always considers all ideas, but ultimately, he didn’t want to do it, and I think in the end, he was like, to put it bluntly, ‘Thank God I didn’t listen to you’ as far as turning John heel because John’s the standard-bearer and made a ton of money for the company, and Make A Wish, and merchandise and everything. And Vince, I think considered by not turning him heel, not saved the company but made a lot more money with him sticking to his vision as a babyface as opposed to taking the short-term approach by getting a pop in the ratings or a spike in interest by turning him heel.