During the latest episode of “Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner,” Hebner was asked what he thinks Eddie Guerrero’s opinion would be about today’s wrestling if he hadn’t passed away in 2005.

Brian said he doesn’t think Eddie would be happy with the business.

“No, I don’t (think he would be happy with it.). I think Eddie would like it, but not love it. I think the current style that’s used is not something he would be particularly happy about, in my opinion. What I’m talking about is the crash and burn, crash and burn, no sells, no sells. Everybody kicks out of everybody’s finish. I just don’t think that’s Eddie Guerrero.”

