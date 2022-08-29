During the latest episode of “Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner,” Hebner gave his thoughts on some of the big wrestling stories from the past week.

The former referee spoke about Road Dogg replacing Jeff Jarrett as the WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events:

“It’s the biggest buddy boy system in the business. Seriously, straight up. Anybody that didn’t think Road Dogg was coming back, they’re out of their minds. That was foreshadowed before Vince retired. But, give me a break. You know what though? Honestly to me, and I’m not talking for him, I’m thinking for him. I don’t think Jeff Jarrett gives two sh*ts. I think he’s got so much on his plate, so much stuff that’s keeping him busy, I don’t think he cared and probably didn’t want to be in that bullsh*t anyway. I’m really thinking he feels that way. I don’t know that, but I’m just saying. It’s just too weird to me how that worked out. It’s too weird that Jeff Jarrett is out and Road Dogg is in. I mean, give me a break. Congratulations Road Dogg and probably congratulations to Jeff.”

