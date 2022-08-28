During the latest episode of “Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner,” Hebner gave his thoughts on some of the big wrestling stories from the past week.

The former referee spoke about AEW having so many wrestlers under contract. He thinks AEW President Tony Khan views wrestlers as toys and doesn’t know what to do with everyone.

“It’s not going to get better because here’s the problem. I don’t know how many talents they have signed, but I can just tell you this. When I was there, for the short period of time I was there, I have never seen so much talent walking around backstage in my life. I mean, people were freaking everywhere. It was unbelievable. You can’t possibly have that many toys, and that’s what they are for Tony. These are just toys and he’s getting all the toys that he wants. It’s hard to write storylines. In my opinion, there are so many guys from the WWE that are there that I don’t agree with the way they’re being used. I understand why they’re upset and why they’re bi*ching and moaning.” “Just the other night, I think it was last week, I was sitting around with one of my buddies watching the show, and I pointed out that there was not one original AEW talent on that show in the first 40 minutes. It was all ex-WWE guys except one, and I believe that was Darby Allin, if I’m not mistaken. I may be wrong with that, but I feel like it was Darby Allin. So you got those guys in the back that are AEW originals probably bi*ching and moaning, ‘Why am I not on TV? The WWE guys are getting all of the time.’ Then you got the indie guys who are still not getting time and some that are. It’s just a mess, man. It’s a mess. He’s got a mess. I don’t know how he’s going to figure it out.”

