During his appearance on The Angle Podcast, Brian Hebner, Earl Hebner’s son, gave his take on the Montreal Screwjob.

The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW.

“I thought it was a work the whole time, and still do to this day. I think it was one done exactly properly done. I just don’t believe it really worked out the way we are told. I know my dad’s end is true, but I don’t think that’s the way it went. I think it was worked.”

