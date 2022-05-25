WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James recently spoke with Sportskeeda about a number of different topics, including how the former multi-time tag champion wishes he could have done color-commentary during his WWE days, and how he would love to snag a backstage role with AEW so he can help the young promotion with their television product. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would love to do color-commentary in his career, even revealing that he once asked Vince McMahon if he could give it a shot in WWE:

I’d also love to do color commentary on some show so if anybody out there is hiring, I’m not retired, I’m unemployed. Let me make that perfectly clear [Road Dogg laughed] and look, I’d love to be working somewhere and doing what I love to do and helping these young guys and helping the television product become better as well. Well it kind of goes hand-in-hand. When I first got released, I thought, I always wanted to do color commentary and Vince [McMahon] always said, ‘No. I need you back here helping to set up and construct and execute the show,’ you know what I mean? I thought, okay, that makes sense. That’s why I’m writing the show. You need me back here to kind of help execute it, but I thought, man, I’d love to try that. I wanted to try the podcast, I’m doing it now. I don’t think I’m doing it well but I will get better. We will hit our stride, but, it’s just fun and it’s a new challenge, you know what I mean? So I’m up for it.

Explains how he could help AEW’s television product:

I would love to go back and work behind the scenes. I think I could help with AEW’s television product and I think I could help with the creative consistency about some things, some unwritten rules that’ll just make their television show prettier and look, maybe that’s not what they want and I understand that too. But, I’m here if you need me.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)