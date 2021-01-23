Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck issued the following press release announcing that company star Brian Johnson will be the next man to challenge for the ROH television championship, which is currently held by Dragon Lee. Check out the details below.

“The Mecca” Brian Johnson is always ranting about not getting the opportunities he deserves and how all fans are bozos. As he loves to say, it’s Mecca versus everybody.

Well, Johnson is getting a great opportunity and he has the “bozos” to thank for it. It’s going to be “Mecca” versus Dragon Lee for the ROH World Television Championship.

Johnson won a poll on the ROH The Experience Facebook page to determine who among the six competitors listed should get a shot at Lee’s title.

The match will be shown exclusively on the ROH The Experience Facebook page at a date to be announced.