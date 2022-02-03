Earlier today AEW President Tony Khan announced that Brian Kendrick, who was set to debut at this evening’s Dynamite in Chicago, was pulled from the show due to controversial comments made in the past, which included questionable remarks about the Holocaust and pushing conspiracies surrounding the Sandy Hook school shooting and the terrorist attacks on September 11th.

Kendrick has since issued a statement on his personal Twitter apologizing for the remarks, declaring that he will live in regret for the rest of his life for causing so many people pain. He writes:

I apologize for all the hurt and embarrassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line. I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused.

Kendrick was released by WWE a few days ago. He returned to them in 2016 for the Cruiserweight Classic and was a staple on the company’s 205 Live brand. See his apology tweets below.

