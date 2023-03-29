Brian Kendrick feels like he didn’t fully appreciate his first run with WWE.

The former champion and longtime industry veteran discussed this topic during a recent interview with PW Mania, where he remembered having one of his first-ever WWE segments be with the legendary Undertaker.

“So yeah, my first short run on TV was in 2002, and I was so young, like 23, on television so I didn’t realize what it was I was dealing with. Even at the beginning, one of my first little bits was as the singing telegram, and I go and get chokeslammed by The Undertaker. Like man, that’s huge to be in the ring with such a legend, but I didn’t realize how significant a moment that was. So I suppose I didn’t fully appreciate my first run and some of the big moments I had.”

Later in the interivew, Kendrick would be asked about rumors of WWE being sold. Here is what he had to say on that:

“It seems so up in the air. I don’t know. I just hope it’s healthy. I hope it survives. I hope it doesn’t evolve into something that will make me miss what it is today too much. You know, if I had my say, I hope it stays in the family forever and ever. That’s my hope.”

