Veteran WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick has reportedly requested his WWE release.

Kendrick requested his WWE release a few weeks back, and has not been at any of the recent WWE NXT TV tapings in Orlando, according to PWInsider. Word is that Kendrick has been waiting for his release for at least 6 weeks now.

The timeline for Kendrick’s request is interesting as he was scheduled to wrestle Harland on the December 28 NXT episode. That match never happened and it was believed that the bout was nixed due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, but that was never confirmed. Kendrick did participate in a backstage angle with Harland the week before the planned bout.

Kendrick has been working as a NXT and 205 Live Producer.

Kendrick has not wrestled since teaming with Mansoor for a win over 2point0 on the October 30 edition of WWE 205 Live. He announced in early 2021 that he was semi-retired, and that he was transitioning into the role of a WWE Producer, but would still wrestle part-time.

There’s no word on if WWE will grant Kendrick’s release, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

