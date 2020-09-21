IMPACT star Brian Myers was a recent guest on the Talk ‘N’ Shop podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he felt about his WWE release. Highlights are below.

Admits that he was shocked by getting his WWE release:

When this happened, I was f**king shocked, right [and] blown away. I had just signed a 5-year deal, I had been a producer and things like that.” He continued, “That firing shocked me, I was like ‘holy sh*t.’ Very surprised. Especially like the day before in our group chat we were all talking like, ‘they’d never fire us, it would look so bad.’

How he was happy when he got released in 2014:

I had no problem saying, it was shocking to me, I was shocked. The first [firing in 2014] I was so f**king happy, I’m literally like unreal excited. What happened was I blew out my knee in 2012 and my partner Tyler Reks quit all within like the same week, it was insane. And they never consistently booked me again so for almost 2 years. Think about this, I wouldn’t go to TV but they would just randomly make me do something insane. That’s how my school got started because I was literally doing nothing. I was just too bored and I wanted to have a ring to be in ring shape. When they finally let me go [in 2014], I thought [Mark] Carrano was calling me to go to the PC or something and I didn’t want to do it [but] he fired me. I was like ‘oh yes!’ I literally did a fist pump on the phone.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)