IMPACT star Brian Myers was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast to discuss his relationship with Matt Cardona, one that started years ago at a wrestling school, with the two men becoming bonded over their shared love of wrestling figures. Check out Myers’ full thoughts, including how he initially felt about Cardona upon meeting him, in the highlights below.

Says he considered Matt Cardona his competition when he first met him at wrestling school:

We’re both at this wrestling school a couple months in, staring at each other like: this guy’s my competition. We’re the exact same. We both had the same mindset. People were saying, you guys look alike, you should be a team! That’s not what we wanted to do.

How Cardona is naturally rude:

We were very stand-offish with each other. You know Matt… he’s pretty rude, naturally (laughs). He’s not exactly a people person. It’s close [to resting bitch face]. He can be very firm with his responses.

Says their friendship was formed over wrestling figures:

It really was wrestling figures that broke the ice between us to make us these great friends. Back then, 2003, you’re not gonna go to wrestling school and tell these guys you collect wrestling figures. It was like… beyond something you wouldn’t do.

Talks both getting signed by WWE:

We eventually get signed and we’re in the WWE locker room with Undertaker and Bob Holly. You think we’re gonna tell them we collect wrestling figures? We’d be beaten to death (laughs). That really was the thing that broke the ice and cemented our friendship for years and years.

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)