AT 38 years old, Brian Myers is feeling good.

The former Digital Media champion recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss his decision to re-sign with IMPACT Wrestling, and whether or not he has any desire to return to WWE. When asked about WWE Myers did open up about being a personal favorite of Vince McMahon’s since the Chairman could always count on him. Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether he has any desire to return to WWE:

That’s a never say never scenario, right, for everybody. I think I always was a Vince guy. I think he was always a fan of me, or could rely on me, or could trust in me to get done what he wanted done … I just became like his go-to, good-hand guy that like, if he needed something done it was me.

Talks re-signing with IMPACT and feeling as if he’s in the prime of his career:

Life is certainly good, just re-signed with Impact Wrestling. I’ve got all my eggs in that basket right now, you know? I’ll be 38 this year and I still feel like I’m in the prime of my career. So, I’m, I’ve got a real chip on my shoulder.

