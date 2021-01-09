Brian Myers has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling.

Myers took to Twitter this evening and announced that he has officially signed with the company. He included a photo of his contract and thanked Anthem President Ed Nordholm.

“Thanks for the money Eddie. You just made the best decision of your life. You now have a workhorse in the prime of his career with a massive chip on his shoulder signed to your roster. The Most Professional Wrestler. @IMPACTWRESTLING is now mine. #IMPACTonAXSTV,” Myers wrote.

The former Curt Hawkins was released from WWE in April 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts. He made his Impact return in July of last year, and has been working there ever since. This appears to be his first full-time contract since returning. Myers previously worked for TNA/GFW in 2015, in between his runs with WWE. Myers has recent Impact TV wins over Josh Alexander, TJP, Fallah Bahh, Crazzy Steve, and Swoggle, who he defeated at Turning Point.

