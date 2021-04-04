Fightful recently conducted an interview with current IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers (fka Curt Hawkins in WWE) that is set to be released later this week. Fightful Select has revealed a small portion of their talks, which includes when Myers found out that he and Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) were winning the tag team championship at WrestleMania 35.

Myers states that he and Cardona found out only a few short days ahead of that year’s Showcase of the Immortals that they would even be on the show, much less winning. He also tells the publication that even if he doesn’t ever work for WWE again, he’ll always have that moment to look back on. He and Cardona defeated the Revival, now FTR, in the pre-show opener.