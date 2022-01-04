IMPACT star Brian Myers spoke with the legendary Vickie Guerrero at WrestleCade last November, with the full interview only being released last week. During the talks Myers revealed to Guerrero that he had missed IMPACT’s Turning Point event due to contracting COVID-19. Check out the full story below.

Says he missed Turning Point because he caught COVID:

I will not be participating in the match today folks [Myers told Vickie Guerrero at WrestleCade in November]. Hate to break it to you. I just got out of quarantine. I wanted to be here to meet everyone healthy. But I just didn’t think it would be the best thing to do nor did I think I would be giving my best possible performance so I thought everyone deserved better than that.

Says he and his wife were vaccinated but still got really sick:

It was just the right thing to do, plus I missed — like I said, I missed IMPACT last week, I missed the whole TVs and stuff so it’s unfortunate. I’m vaccinated and my wife’s vaccinated. We both got COVID and when we were sick, I was shocked at actually how sick we were so, I just wanted to be transparent with everybody about that so, be safe is all I’m trying to say.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)