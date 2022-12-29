Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers confirmed to Sports Illustrated that he had signed a contract extension with the company through 2023.

Myers has worked for multiple promotions, including runs with WWE throughout his career.

“This was an easy decision for me,” Myers told SI, discussing his decision to remain committed to the company. “It’s a place where my talent is going to get the most opportunity. That’s what is important to me.”

Myers noted that going into 2023, his goal is to beat Josh Alexander for the Impact World Heavyweight Title.