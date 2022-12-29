Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers confirmed to Sports Illustrated that he had signed a contract extension with the company through 2023.
Myers has worked for multiple promotions, including runs with WWE throughout his career.
“This was an easy decision for me,” Myers told SI, discussing his decision to remain committed to the company. “It’s a place where my talent is going to get the most opportunity. That’s what is important to me.”
Myers noted that going into 2023, his goal is to beat Josh Alexander for the Impact World Heavyweight Title.
“Hands down, my goal is to become the Impact Wrestling world heavyweight champion,” says Myers. “I’ve been an absolute workhorse for Impact Wrestling, and I truly believe this is my time.
“I have my eyes set on Josh Alexander. We’ve been wrestling for years, but this is our chance to do it on Impact’s grandest stage. I am ultimately going to be everything Impact wishes he was. I’m the complete package, and I’m going to prove that.”