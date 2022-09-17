AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. recently appeared on the Café De René with René Duprée program to discuss his run as a member of the Varsity Blonds, and how unhappy he was when the duo lost their valet, Julia Hart. Pillman believes that Hart going to the House of Black made the Blonds lose the spark that made them the underdog babyface fan-favorites, hinting that their time as a tag team may be done. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says as soon as the Varsity Blonds lost Julia Hart they lost their spark:

“As soon as we lost [Julia Hart], we lost our edge and our spark that made us a good babyface group that could’ve gotten over. […] But somebody came in and decided she would be better with [House of Black]. That’s just how it goes. I definitely wasn’t happy with it to be quite honest. It is what it is. It’s business. I thought probably what really stopped us from seeing the true potential of the Varsity Blondes was that we lost her before we really got going.”

Thinks people will fondly look back on the Varsity Blonds:

“To have that taken apart was kinda rough for me at that point in my career. But I’m very happy with how it turned out. Really happy with the moment that she had at the pay-per-view Very happy with being at AEW in general. I don’t think that the Varsity Blondes was the fullest creative extension of myself. […] But I think people will look back on the Varsity Blondes quite fondly actually. Who knows what’s next for us?”

