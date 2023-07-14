Former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. was reportedly at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to the Wrestling Observer.

It was noted that Pillman was training at the WWE facility on Thursday, July 13, just two days after he was released from AEW due to his contract expiring. There’s no word yet on if WWE is interested in signing the second generation wrestler.

Stardom standout Utami Hayashishita was scheduled to visit the WWE Performance Center this week after being invited by IYO SKY. There’s no word yet on if she actually went, but The Observer says it’s likely.

As seen in the tweet below, Hayashishita was training with Natalya earlier this week at the ring she and husband Tyson Kidd own. Natalya thanked Hayashishita following a Wednesday training session, and then said she would see Hayashishita “soon” on Thursday afternoon.

Hayashishita traveled to the United States earlier this month and made her GCW debut at the Clean Up Man show on July 8, where she defeated Billie Starkz. The next night she defeated Janai Kai at JCW’s Big Ass Extreme Birthday Bash event. Hayashishita will wrestle LuFisto at tonight’s GCW Now & Forever event.

Thank you for bringing your heart to training tonight @utami0914. Such an incredible evening— #DungeonStrong pic.twitter.com/sfFmnOxJmB — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 13, 2023

