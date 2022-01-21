This past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw the House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) defeat the Varsity Blonds in tag team action. However, it seems that one star from that match did not come out unscathed.

According to Wrestling Inc., AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. was injured during the bout, and will no longer be competing at this weekend’s Warrior Wrestling event, where he was scheduled to face longtime ROH veteran Silas Young. The report states that Pillman has a concussion, but does not specify if he will miss any time from AEW.

Stay tuned.