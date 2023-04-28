Brian Pillman Jr. gives an update on his Varsity Blonds tag team partner, Griff Garrison.

The AEW star spoke with Fightful about Garrison, who has been out of action since December 2022 after undergoing surgery. Pillman tells the publication that his partner is about three week away from being able to take bumps once again.

He’s great. I just talked to him. He’s about three weeks out from bumping. So in about three weeks his body will be able to withstand the punishment that the business places on our bodies. Which means he’ll be very healthy in about three weeks. So I’m very excited for him. As you know, Griff’s a great athlete, a great-looking kid. We had a big history, a big future together. So I’m looking forward to seeing what happens when he comes back.

In Garrison’s absence Pillman has been teaming up with Brock Anderson, a man that Pillman says has been a real treat to partner up with especially since his father teamed with Brock’s father, Arn Anderson.

In the meantime, I’ve been blessed with Arn Anderson and Brock Anderson. Which is crazy because my mom always told me growing up that Arn would be a family friend, he would be there for me. It just came full circle for me, you know? The prophecy came true. Arn has recruited me into his stable. Me and Brock, we’ve had nothing but line drives since we’ve been teaming together. We’ve been teaming together. We’ve got some great matches coming up on AEW Dark. We got a couple victories coming that have yet to air. I’m looking forward to what’s coming in the future. Maybe you’ll see us on one of the house shows coming up. Maybe Corbin, Kentucky, who knows.

The great Arn Anderson also spoke about his son and Pillman Jr. teaming up during an episode of his podcast. You can read about that here.