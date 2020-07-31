Brian Pillman Jr. On His Time In MLW, Calls Working With AEW A “Family Vibe” and more

Brian Pillman Jr. was the latest guest on the The Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast to talk about his time in AEW, the safety precautions they take from COVID-19, his MLW tenure, and much more. Highlights can be found below.

Talks his appearance for AEW:

Just a family vibe. They have a very great team at AEW. A lot of the roster are friends that I grew up with on the Indies, in my first couple years on the Indies. I’ve shared locker rooms with these guys multiple times. We’re all on a name by name basis. I feel very at home….very much a family there. It’s a pretty good team. Pretty good environment…a very diverse environment. I don’t agree with anyone that doesn’t think it’s diverse. It’s very diverse. It’s probably one of the most diverse work environments I’ve ever been in in my entire life. Hands down. They’re doing a lot of great things at AEW.

On the safety precautions taken by AEW:

They’re very safe as well. Very, very careful and cautious with protocols involving the pandemic and making sure everybody’s safe. There hasn’t been a single case I don’t think, so it’s been really good.

Talks the bond of second generation wrestlers:

I think in many cases there is…that is a very true thing. The second and third generation experience…you at least get to know them and experience them in some way, meeting them on the road or maybe at a show, or a big time show like AEW, in a locker room. Everybody has their own journey in wrestling and I think all the second gens have their own little separate journey, but it all started with something, right? It all started with the man or woman in their family that became something in wrestling so they feel obligated to continue that journey, so by nature of having so many things in common, I think second generation wrestlers tend to get along very well.

How he has attempted to create his own identity:

I think I’m at an advantage there just because I was very smart in that I didn’t study my dad’s work a lot, and I try to avoid it for fear that I would pick up on too many things and be a little too close to that. It ended up that the way I studied and the way I developed myself that everything from his life just came natural in genetics and stuff. There’s a lot of things I don’t do that have anything to do my father, but it just so happens to look that way because of our genetics…our body language in the ring and stuff like that. Some stuff you just can’t avoid, but at the same time I think it’s an uphill battle to constantly be differentiating myself from him, but at the same time, it’s a great way to exercise the creativity and the creative freedom that we have as pro wrestlers.

On his time in Major League Wrestling: