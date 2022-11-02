AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of pro-wrestling topics, which included the former MLW tag champion discussing a conversation he had with the great Stone Cold Steve Austin, who had reached out to Pillman to share some stories with him about his father, the late Brian Pillman Sr. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls Steve Austin reaching out to him:

“I get a DM from ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. He’s like, ‘Hey bud, you know, I’ve got this weightlifting belt that was your dad’s. I want to give it to you. … Me and your pops were best buds. I want to tell you some stories. You got a minute?’ I’m like, ‘Do I have a minute? … I’ll skip class.’”

How Austin talked with him about his desire to get into wrestling:

“I just stand outside the little campus building and chat with Steve Austin for about 45 minutes. He tells me some great s*** and by the end of it, I thought, ‘You know what Steve, I’ve been thinking, I’m here, I’m about to graduate school and start a bulls*** job.’ I was like, ‘You think I could ever get into the pro wrestling business?’ He’s like, ‘I want to let you know your dad would want you to do whatever would make you happy, you know what I mean?’ He’s like, ‘This business ain’t going anywhere.’ He’s like, ‘Don’t do it just to do it.’”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)