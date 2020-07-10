Brian Pillman Jr. Reportedly Denied A Release From MLW, Could Still Potentially Work Two Promotions Under Current Deal

According to the Wrestling Observer, Brian Pillman Jr. recently requested his release from Major League Wrestling, but was denied by the promotion and will continue to stay under contract. Pillman Jr. made his AEW debut on last Tuesday’s episode of Dark, losing a close contest to Shawn Spears.
Reports are that much like AEW superstar MJF, Pillman can continue to work for both MLW and AEW under his current deal. MLW has not run any new events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they do have shows scheduled in October and December, which Pillman would be expected to work. However, MLW usually holds tapings on Fridays or Saturdays, leaving him plenty of space from AEW’s Wednesday tapings.
Stay tuned.
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Edge On How Close His Relationship With Matt Hardy Actually Was
- Details on Taz Bringing the FTW Title Belt to AEW, New Photos, Brian Cage Comments
- Shawn Michaels Praises Two WWE NXT Superstars
- Chris Jericho Reacts to This Week’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Ratings
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing