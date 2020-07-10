Brian Pillman Jr. Reportedly Denied A Release From MLW, Could Still Potentially Work Two Promotions Under Current Deal

According to the Wrestling Observer, Brian Pillman Jr. recently requested his release from Major League Wrestling, but was denied by the promotion and will continue to stay under contract. Pillman Jr. made his AEW debut on last Tuesday’s episode of Dark, losing a close contest to Shawn Spears.

Reports are that much like AEW superstar MJF, Pillman can continue to work for both MLW and AEW under his current deal. MLW has not run any new events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they do have shows scheduled in October and December, which Pillman would be expected to work. However, MLW usually holds tapings on Fridays or Saturdays, leaving him plenty of space from AEW’s Wednesday tapings.

Stay tuned.