Brian Pillman Jr. Says He’s Trying To Get His MLW Release: “I Think It Would Be A Win-Win Situation”

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. spoke to the Wrestling Inc. Daily to talk all things pro wrestling, including how he’s attempting to receive a contractual release from Major League Wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

Says he’s tried requesting his release due to MLW’s lack of running shows during COVID-19:

I’ve been actively trying to request my release and free myself of the obligations of MLW. Again, no hard feelings but they have obligations towards me too. They have to have so many shows take place in order for my end of the contract to be valid too. So, I think that would also free them up of some responsibility. I think it would be a win-win situation if they released me.

Says he will always have good memories of MLW and that it’s not personal just business:

As far as I’m concerned, there’s not any guarantee on any shows happening. I understand it’s a pandemic and it’s just business. There’s no hard feelings and I absolutely love that company and wrestling has been nothing but good to me for my whole career.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)