Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that superstar Brian Pillman Jr. will be challenging Myron Reed for the Middleweight championship at a future date. The news was broken on MLW’s online program Fusion. Reed and Pillman had been feuding for months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic temporary shutting down operations, with Pillman beginning to work dates for AEW. Check it out below.

It’s official: Myron Reed will defend his World Middleweight Championship against Brian Pillman Jr.

This past week on Pulp FUSION, Pillman received a bout sheet for the title fight and signed the agreement on the air, locking in his first Middleweight title fight in MLW.

Details on a date and location for the title bout are forthcoming.

Since December, Brian Pillman Jr. and Injustice have quarreled. Now, the “Young GOAT” looks to stomp out Pillman in his first title defense since the spring. Can Pillman claim his first singles title in MLW? Will Reed emerge as one of the faces of Major League Wrestling?

All questions will be answered at The Restart.