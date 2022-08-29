Brian Pillman Jr. discussed why he considers Chris Jericho a mentor in wrestling and more during an interview with Couch Conversations. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Wrestlers who have helped him in the past:

“Some guys were just super inspired by his work and like admired him and want to help me because of that.Some guys were like his best friend ever. But yeah, you know, they just want me to do my own thing, you know what I mean? So just the level of the degree to which people reach out and extend their hands is just variable. Like, I said, like Matt and Jeff, those guys have been — Matt’s been great to me every time.”

Jericho: