AEW and MLW star Brian Pillman Jr. was a recent guest on TheSockMonkey Show to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his partnership with Griff Garrison and where he currently stands with MLW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he feels accomplishing so much at such a young age:

It’s a powerful feeling obviously i’ve had so much help and resources along the way and the best trainer in the world Lance Storm so I kind of set myself to be ahead of the game as much as I could before I got started. You know what I mean so I was taking all the steps to ensure the safety of my body and health and also to protect myself as far as not being overexposed. It’s a blessing to have the internet in these times too. It’s possible for young talent to get themselves over regardless of what promotion they’re at. People can express themselves and I was able to express my story through pro wrestling and how it’s affected my life and how I eventually came around to wrestling, so I think that helped with my passion and my rise in the business you know and my ability to work with a lot of good guys and learn I’m very blessed.

Says he’s still under contract with MLW:

Yeah I think so. I’m pretty sure I’m still under contract with them. I’ve been working with whoever wants to work with me even though MLW, I’m assigned to them. It’s a pretty liberal deal where I can do a lot of things you know. I’m not super exclusive to them, some of the later ones are. Mine was a little older and they were more lenient on what I could do so I’m very happy and blessed for that. I’m also able to do AEW, MlW, and OVW television all at the same time.

On his partnership with Griff Garrison and possibly resurrecting the Hollywood Blondes name:

I think it’s pretty much known that Griff and I are an established tag team right now you know. We’re coming in, we’ve got two wins under our belt. We’re two and four. While we don’t have an official name yet, I think sort of the prototype/pilot name is just “The Blondes”. Tony (Tony Khan) calls us The Blondes. “Get The Blondes out there and get them a win and stuff”. That’s what we are, we’re athletes, we’re focused on winning matches and we’re working focusing on working together as a team. I’ve never been so organic in the ring with somebody you know as a tag team. Maybe it’s due to us having similar experience levels, similar body styles and stuff. We work well together. We like to keep it very simple and physical, very strike oriented offense but yeah I think I don’t expect to maybe see an exact copy of who the The Hollywood Blondes were in their character but who’s to say that you know just happened by fate that Griff Garrison comes in. Similar look, we both got the hair. It’s a perfect fit, we are the blondes but are we gonna be the Jacksonville Blondes, The Cincinnati Blondes, The North Carolina Blondes or do we take another kind of theme like how they did with Hollywood. It wasn’t necessarily that they were from Hollywood, it was just the theme you know like from movies and that sort of stuff. Maybe we’re the something blondes right, we can take that we could be freaking USS Blondes and we’re sailors and we’re sailing around the U.S and also we’re doing Jericho’s cruise and everything. Or we could be the varsity blondes where we’re throwing footballs to each other and we’re playing lacrosse and we’re you know collegiate athletes like how he’s the ivy league athlete so you never know where we could go with it you know.

