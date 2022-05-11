Briana Brandy, formerly known as B-Fab in NXT, recently appeared on the Jobber Tears podcast to discuss her run with the company, and her involvement with the popular group, Hit Row. Highlights from the conversation, including Brandy revealing what Triple H envisioned for her character, can be found below.

What her role was in the group and how Triple H wanted her positioned as a queen:

And even my role in the group [Hit Row], Triple H was like, ‘Hey, this is y’all queen. You need to treat her like that.’ He did. I’m telling you, shout out to Triple H. I’m telling you, he was like, ‘Bri is y’all queen. She is it. Y’all need to treat her like that.’ Whenever we had those poses, remember the one pose when the boys got down on their knees and I sat on their knees? That was Triple H’s idea. He wanted us to come up with a bunch of different poses like that-that can create iconic looking photos and that can portray me being the queen and the centerpiece of the whole thing. He knew that. The boys were doing all the wrestling and all that stuff but he knew that my piece was very, very important and he wanted the boys to know that.

How Triple H and Shawn Michaels would talk to her about Chyna all the time:

The thing that blew my mind too when I would work with Triple H and Shawn Michaels down there is they would say that. They were like, ‘Yeah, this is what we would do with Chyna. This is what we did with Chyna,’ or, ‘This is how we would do with Chyna, like that.’ I’m like, that was — it was so crazy to see all the connections just come together in life and just — I used to watch — it used to be like 15 of us on the sun porch in my grandfather’s house and me, I’m the only one, only girl and it’s all my uncles out there and their friends and the TV was like this big [makes size gesture] and we’re all trying to watch and I see Chyna on there with the guys so like, just to be the only girl in the room that became a wrestler out of all these boys who were fans and now I’m actually in a group to where Triple H and Shawn Michaels are standing here telling me that this is what they did with Chyna or this is how they treated Chyna, ‘Yeah, I remember we did this with Chyna,’ that just used to blow my mind when they would say stuff like that to me and she was my favorite so, R.I.P. to her.

