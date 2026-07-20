Brie Bella recently spoke with The Sal Licata Show while backstage at Madison Square Garden for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special this past weekend in New York City, New York.

During the discussion, the WWE women’s wrestling legend spoke about a potential final singles run before she retires, as well as the significance of performing at “The Mecca” of pro wrestling at MSG.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On a potential final singles run for her before she retires: “I would love that. You know, like being with Paige has been one of the greatest blessings. I was really bummed out when Nikki broke her ankle, especially it was two weeks before WrestleMania. I was like, ‘oh no.’ But then having Paige step in, being my tag partner, because we’ve been like sisters. It’s crazy. With WWE, you’re always going to be part of this family. But Paige, we go way back. Been blessed with that. But I would love to do a single run. I would love to go for one of the titles, whatever title that I could fit into. I mean, I think that’s the way you end it.”

On wrestling at Madison Square Garden at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: “So when you wrestle at Madison Square Garden, you truly feel like you made it. It’s one of those moments where you just, all of us, no matter how many times I’ve been here, it still feels really special. It feels like one of those once in a lifetime. You don’t know when it’s going to come back around to have an opportunity to wrestle here, and it’s a different experience. I have no idea why, but it’s a different experience.”