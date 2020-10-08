WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella and WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan are selling their Phoenix home for $1,695,000.

The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house is one of only sixteen homes in a coveted gated neighborhood in Phoenix, according to TMZ.

The semi-custom, modern farmhouse features a spacious 3,000 square feet of living space, high ceilings, custom wood cabinetry, stone counters, and hardwood flooring.

Brie and Bryan are selling their house just weeks after Nikki Bella put her Arizona home up for sale in August, after living in it for barely three months. The Bella Twins lived right next to each other and that was part of the recent Total Bellas storylines.

Brie Bella Lists Arizona Home https://t.co/k92R0UPPZx — TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.