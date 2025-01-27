WWE Hall of Famer Brie Garcia was in attendance at Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Washington Commanders to earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

The official Twitter account of the Eagles’ posted a clip of Garcia sharing a message to the fans.

You can check that out below:

BRIE GARCIA LET ‘EM KNOW 🦅 pic.twitter.com/7QjzHCv8nG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 26, 2025

At this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special, GUNTHER defeated Jey Uso to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Taking to Twitter, GUNTHER sent a message to his rival. He wrote,

“3 – 0

stay away now!”

3 – 0

stay away now! pic.twitter.com/hioW2jfZvM — GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) January 27, 2025

Tessa Blanchard says she’d like to face off against Rhea Ripley at some point in the future.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “DeLoco Podcast,” Blanchard was asked about a potential match with the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion. She said,

“She’s phenomenal. I’ve watched some of her matches, and we actually did the first-ever Mae Young Classic for WWE together. But she was a different Rhea Ripley then. She was blonde hair, still tall, still built, still phenomenal in the ring. But she has just transformed into this absolute powerhouse over there. So yeah, I would be down for that.”

Blanchard recently made her return to TNA Wrestling at Final Resolution 2024 and defeated Jordynne Grace in a match at Genesis 2025.

And finally, Chris Masters is interested in returning to WWE before he retires from in-ring competition.

During a recent appearance on the “Rewind, Recap, Relive” podcast, Masters was asked about a potential return to the company.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On a possible WWE return: “I’d like to, man. I’ve tried to work for that. I was with the NWA for a minute, and that gave me kind of a good platform to kind of show what I can do, but I don’t know, it’s tough, man. I don’t know, I look around the landscape now, and I don’t where that opportunity’s gonna come from. It might not be in the cards. It doesn’t mean I’m gonna walk away from wrestling. But I don’t know, man. It’s just one of those things where the career of a wrestler goes through a lot, in terms of it’s a love/hate relationship, and you love it sometimes, but sometimes you don’t feel like it’s loving you back. I’ve definitely fallen back in love with wrestling, but I’ve gotten to the point where I just don’t feel like it’s loving me back, and I just don’t know if I’m gonna get…I definitely feel like my ability is better than it’s ever been, and if given the opportunity, I could do something. But the question is, is that opportunity gonna come, and if it is, who’s it gonna come from? So I don’t know.”

On the current state of his career: “I’m at a crossroads myself, personally. I’ve been on the indie scene for so long that it’s gotten to the point where I need something more. Because this can’t just be it. If this was just gonna be it, then I have to pivot, or I have to at least do something else in addition to, if nothing else. But it’s one of those things where you just never know what kind of surprises or what’s gonna happen, but at the same time, I don’t want to be five, six, seven years from now, that guy who was kind of hoping for that next shot but just never got it, and since then has just been dithering on the independent scene. The indecent scene has been a lot of scenes, but you’re gonna want something more. Even with the independent scene, you can only work once or twice a week most times. There’s just a lack of fulfillment, and there’s not enough reimbursement. I mean money just straight-up. You’re definitely not planning your retirement just on the independent wrestling scene.”