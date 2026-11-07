Nikki Bella’s recent interaction with LA Knight during a WWE WhatsApp conversation has drawn some attention, including from her own sister.

During a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, The Bella Twins discussed their participation in a WWE WhatsApp chat alongside Knight and popular YouTuber Jesser. The conversation featured plenty of messages, GIFs and emoji reactions, with Brie Bella eventually bringing up Nikki’s apparent flirting with Knight.

Before getting to that subject, Brie recalled some confusion over a question involving NFL players potentially stepping inside a WWE ring. She explained that she selected San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle because of his passion for professional wrestling, only to receive an unexpected emoji reaction.

“I wrote a comment. Someone asked, ‘Who do you think would be a good pro football player to be in WWE?’ I had to think about it. It took me a little bit, and then I finally put my response. I was like, ‘Oh, George Kittle. He loves wrestling and has a great personality.’

“The first emoji I saw someone throw on that was a grandma. And I’m like, ‘What the—?’ And then you see a lot more. But I’m like, ‘Do I do all that like a grandma? Was someone saying, ‘Oh, that wasn’t cool’?'”

Nikki suggested that her sister may have misunderstood the original question, which was apparently asking which NFL player they would personally want to compete against rather than who would make a good WWE Superstar.

“Well, I think what they were asking; what they asked is who would you wanna’ take on, right?”

When Brie questioned that interpretation, Nikki explained why she had chosen former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith as her answer.

“No, I think — Yes. The question was like, what NFL player, dead or alive, would you wanna have a match against? That’s why I said Emmitt Smith, because I go, ‘I would love to know the feeling of beating a Cowboy.'”

Brie wasn’t particularly interested in debating the question any further, instead shifting the conversation toward her sister’s exchange with LA Knight and the attention it generated online.

“Oh, whatever. You know, I couldn’t even….it was about who would you want. Between you and LA Knight flirting on there, I don’t know which went viral.”

Nikki didn’t deny the flirting accusation, instead pointing out that both she and Knight are currently single and questioning why anyone would have an issue with their interaction.

“You guys did. And so we’re both single, so yeah, who cares?”