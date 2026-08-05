Brie Bella provides an update on her WWE SummerSlam injury.

Brie Bella has shared another update following the shoulder injury she suffered during her return match at WWE SummerSlam.

In a new video posted to the Nikki & Brie YouTube channel (see video below), Brie revealed that doctors are still determining whether surgery will be necessary, with more information expected soon.

“The recovery starts today. The doctors are waiting. We don’t know if I’m going to have surgery or not, so I should find out tomorrow.”

Brie also revealed that WWE officials urged her to stay down after the injury and even discussed stopping the match. However, she was determined to continue so Nikki Bella could complete her comeback sequence.

“When you broke your ankle, you continued the match, and then I broke my shoulder. It’s so funny because you and I, I don’t know if it’s because we’re people pleasers, but the whole time in my head, I’m like, ‘No, I’ve got to stay in so Nikki can get the hot tag.’ They were telling me, ‘Stay down,’ or they were thinking about calling the match. And I’m like, ‘No, no, no.’ Even though I was in crazy pain, all I could think about was, ‘Nikki’s got to hit that comeback.’”

Nikki added that Brie finished the match despite sustaining multiple breaks in her shoulder, drawing comparisons to her own experience competing through a serious injury.

“It’s crazy because we both finished matches with really bad breaks, and with multiple breaks. And wild that you did that with multiple breaks in your shoulder.”

Brie went on to explain that the injury forced her to skip several planned spots during the bout and made it difficult to perform with her dominant arm.

“I didn’t do the missile dropkick. I didn’t do the backdrop. And you have to think, I broke my right shoulder. My right is my strength. So when I’m in the match, I’m like, ‘I have to throw forearms with my left.’ In my head, I go, ‘I feel bad. I feel like I’m the weakest link right now and making everything look sloppy because I was injured.’”