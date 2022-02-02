Brie Bella spoke about working the Women’s Royal Rumble match on The Bellas Podcast.

This marked the in-ring return for her as well as her sister, Nikki Bella, as they joined other returning stars and current wrestlers in the match. During it, the fans did the Yes Chant when she was in the match.

“I started to hear the fans chanting, ‘Yes.’ In my head, I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m going to go with this’, because I was going to go into my ‘Brie mode’, but I was like, no, I’m going to go with the ‘Yes’ chant because the one thing about my husband (Bryan Danielson) is he has a huge presence.

When I hear the ‘Yes’ chant, I immediately think of him. It made me feel him in that moment, so when I do the ‘Yes’ chant, I don’t do it for myself. I do it because I feel my husband in that moment. My husband to me is more than just Daniel Bryan, more than just Bryan Danielson. He’s a soulmate, so feeling that energy of the crowd makes me get teary eyed and emotional when I do that because it’s like he’s right next to me.”