Brie Bella had an eventful trip to the hospital a little more than a week after WWE SummerSlam.

Bella suffered a broken scapula at SummerSlam, leaving her stuck at home for more than a week. When she finally decided to go out for dinner, the evening took an unexpected turn.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show (full episode below), Bella recalled trying to explain to a waiter that she needed her food to be gluten-free. Though there appeared to be some confusion over the difference between gluten-free and gluten-friendly, Bella initially believed everything had been sorted out.

“I thought I was good. Was not good. Go home, get severe crazy pain in my stomach and I knew it was coming. I haven’t used the restroom for eight days. My body went from zero to 1000 on the toilet. What happens to me is I get really sick from both ends. I’m starting to feel like I’m about to pass out and I’m like, ‘BRYAN! BRYAN!’ He wasn’t coming. I’m about to die. I call him and am like, ‘I’m about to pass out.’ I hear him run. Sure enough, I’m like, ‘Timberrrr,’ pants down, on the toilet. Bryan comes. My nanny was there to help, thank goodness. Bryan screamed for her, so she comes in. She’s in nursing school, and I was definitely her first patient. She got a close look at what happens to the body. They carry me to my bed, and I’m completely out. Bryan calls 911.”

Bella said she had blacked out and wasn’t responding, prompting Daniel Bryan to call for emergency help. With her children screaming and her family trying to assist, EMTs eventually arrived and transported her to the hospital.

“I had blacked out and am not responding. My kids are screaming. I was just taking a sh*t and this all goes down. The EMTs come in, and I’m kind of waking up a little bit. I’m incoherent, but I guess I mumble something. Long story short, I sh*t my pants, but I did not know it. I get put into a wheelchair and then a stretcher. Bryan is telling them, ‘She has a broken scapula, be careful with her.’ I guess I screamed out because of how they grabbed it. I’m in the ambulance and Bryan can’t come with me. I’m shivering, and they turned the air conditioning off. I wake up and I’m like, ‘It smells like sh*t.’ I looked at them and they look at me. ‘Did I sh*t my pants?’ They go, ‘You did, but it’s okay.’ ‘I SH*T MY PANTS?!?!’ I’m apologizing. I could feel it. That woke me right the F up.”

Bella’s ordeal continued at the hospital, where she was given two IV bags and medication before she began feeling better. She said the embarrassing situation ultimately left Bryan with a job he probably never expected to have.

“I got a lot out, which made me pass out, because of how much came out of me. I get to the hospital and they’re reassuring me this is normal. I’m sitting at the hospital and Bryan walks in. ‘I sh*t my pants.’ Bryan is terrified of sh*t. ‘They didn’t clean you?’ They can’t because they have to run tests first. Finally, after two IV bags and medicine, I start to feel better. I was able to walk to the bathroom and Bryan had to clean me. My poor husband. It was so embarrassing. My kids are making jokes. Bryan, when I get home from the hospital, is like, ‘I guess we can now say mommy poops her pants.’ It’s now the joke in the family.”

Bella added that her daughter, Birdie, even wrote a story about what happened. Despite the frightening circumstances at the time, Bella said the family is now able to laugh about the experience.