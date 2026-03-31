Brie Bella is opening up about what ultimately led to her long-awaited return to WWE.

And it all comes down to something many wrestlers never truly lose.

Following her return at the 2026 Royal Rumble, Brie has reunited with her sister Nikki Bella, with The Bella Twins now set to compete in a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 42 next month.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Mark (see video below), Brie got candid about stepping back into the ring after years away, admitting the desire never really left.

“I feel like as a wrestler, you always miss the ring,” she said. “And seeing Nikki back in it for the last year, I really just got the itch.”

That itch only grew stronger over time.

Especially at home.

She continued, “I was like, gosh, I just- being 42 and with the kids, because my kids have never seen me wrestle. Like literally every day, my son would be like, ‘you’re not as cool as Dodo. She wrestles.’”

That personal motivation helped push Brie toward making the call, and aiming high in the process.

Brie also reflected on her conversation with Nikki about their legacy in WWE, emphasizing that despite being pioneers of the women’s tag division, they’ve never actually held the titles.

That’s something they’re looking to fix.

“But so I just think I just missed it,” Brie continued. “I missed it so much, being- challenging myself. I wanted to get out of my comfort zone. The WWE Women’s Tag Team titles are here. The division’s hotter than it’s ever been. I’m like, Nikki, ‘we’re like the original tag team. We’ve never been champions. We gotta do this.'”

With momentum building and history within reach, The Bella Twins now head into WrestleMania 42 with a chance to finally add the one accolade that has eluded them.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.