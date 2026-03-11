Brie Bella isn’t holding back when it comes to critics on social media, delivering a blunt response to online trolls during a recent episode of her podcast.

Speaking on the March 9 episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed the constant criticism she receives online and made it clear that she no longer takes those opinions seriously.

Bella explained that the only feedback she values comes from people who actually understand the wrestling business and the obstacles women have faced in the industry.

“I’m going to take advice or take opinions from people who understand my industry, who have been through my journey, who know what women go through in a male-dominated industry. I’m not going to listen to critics online who have never broken a barrier, who have never been in a room that has been more men than women, who have never been in a room that’s like, ‘They’re never going to have success.’”

Bella also criticized the tendency for people online to make assumptions about public figures without understanding their experiences. As her comments continued, she shifted her focus directly toward social media trolls who frequently target her.

“Let’s be honest—until you walk in someone’s shoes you shouldn’t go assuming or make an opinion and look like an a**hole. Do you know what my big thing about social media haters are? Brave fingers, tiny weiners. If you come at me, you just told me you have a tiny weiner.”

Bella joked that when someone attacks her online, she often looks at their profile photo and immediately dismisses them.

“So I feel like people are scared to hate on me on Instagram because I will go to your bio pic, I will stare very hard and be like tiny weiner for sure. Tiny, tiny, tiny.”

The former WWE star doubled down on the comments, suggesting many online trolls hide behind anonymity because they would never say the same things in person.

“These men have tiny weiners and don’t know how to use it. They’re guys who don’t get laid. Just know that Brie is visualizing you like that, so come at me and I will visually tear you apart.”

Bella’s comments quickly sparked reactions online, with some fans supporting her blunt approach toward dealing with critics while others questioned whether the response went too far.

Despite the debate, Bella made it clear she no longer feels obligated to take criticism from people she believes have no understanding of the experiences she’s faced throughout her career.