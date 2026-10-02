Brie Bella has checked in with another update on her injury situation.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend joined her twin sister, Nikki Bella, on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show for an in-depth discussion, including an update from “Brie Mode” about her WWE status and injury recovery.

SiriusXM sent along the following highlights and video archive of the show:

On today’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show, Brie gives an update on her injury recovery after 8 weeks. Nikki also talks about her recent latex outfit and why she had to put lube on it right before going in the ring.

Nikki Garcia on having to put lube on her latex outfit (1:45- 2:30)

Nikki Garica: I’m literally under the ring, Brie with the lube because, you know, I’m wearing latex. I am laying on my back lubing up my outfit.

Brie Garcia: Why do you put yourself in weird situations.

Nikki Garica: Well, I wanted it to be shiny and nice.

Brie Garcia: I know, but that’s what you do. I’m so happy I wasn’t under the ring with you cuz I would have been stressed the whole time. You actually probably would have-

Nikki Garica: I told the guy I was like, “When? When? What’s the time?” Like trying to give me the countdown because I’m like lubing trying to get every section. Because those outfits, I realized like I lubed before I shot my backstage.

Brie Garcia on her injury recovery (6:15- 8:01)

Nikki Garcia: So, because you’ve been out now, what where are you at? How long?

Brie Garcia: Well, October 1st. It’s going to be eight weeks. I got injured August 1st.

Nikki Garcia: Okay. So, because I’ve been through it obviously and you have that time where you just get to think a lot, you know, in ways. How have you been feeling?

Brie Garcia: Well, one that life goes fast. I know. Cuz I can’t believe it’s been 8 weeks already. I’m like, “Oh my gosh.” Like, what have I done in the last eight weeks?

Nikki Garcia: No. That’s how I felt cuz I knew I was coming back at the 3 month mark. So, just think at your thing, I had four weeks to Summer Slam.

Brie Garcia: Yeah. I mean, it definitely I feel like anything in life, and we all experience this during the pandemic, but when you’re kind of forced to stand still and not do really a lot, like slow down, you do you think about life, you think about where you’re at? What are what are things that are feeling aligned? What’s not feeling aligned? Like what makes me happy, what doesn’t, what feels hard, what you know, you go through all of it. And I’ve definitely been doing that the last two months. And also just looking at my health and more than, you know, I’ve always worked on my gut health, but then really, you know, now looking at like my bone density, which I have great bone density for everyone who’s wondering. I would see people were like, “She’s vegan, her bones are brittle.” No, no, and no. I have very strong bones. But just like, you know, looking at where I’m at my life and with my kids and like I’m not going to lie, obviously it’s been incredible to be home a lot more with them, you know. You know, that’s been nice. And I’m still doing little tiny travels, but um being the main parent, like doing all the stuff, it’s you know, I love it.

The Nikki & Brie Show hosted by Nikki & Brie Garcia is available anytime on the SiriusXM app. New episodes every Monday and Thursday.