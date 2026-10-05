Brie Bella remains on the sidelines following the scapula injury she suffered at WWE SummerSlam.

Bella opted against surgery after the injury and was initially expected to miss three-to-six months. Speaking on the latest episode of *The Nikki & Brie Show*, she provided an update on her recovery and revealed that she recently underwent another CT scan.

“Just got a CT scan. They sent it to WWE. I’m feeling strong. I’m feeling good. I’m still not cleared to do any of the exercises I would like to do, and I will admit there are times where I will go to shut a window and I get really bad spasms or sharp pains,” Bella said.

She noted that she is still being careful with the injury and remains limited in what she can do physically.

“I’m still really cautious about picking up things that are heavier than five pounds. I’m very smart with that. As of right now, I’m still in physical therapy three days a week doing basic exercises, but really trying to strengthen the muscles around the scapula.”

Bella is currently waiting for the bones to fully fuse before she can advance to the next stage of her rehabilitation. Based on where things stand, however, she does not expect to be back inside the ring anytime soon.

“I still think my days to be in-ring are still far, unfortunately. I’m not the type of girl to rush things.”

There is currently no timetable for Bella’s WWE in-ring return.

Meanwhile, Nikki Bella has remained on WWE television and is involved in a feud with Paige following the Bellas turning on her at SummerSlam.