Brie Bella Gives Tour Of Nursery, Akira Tozawa Brags About 24/7 Title, and Kenny Omega Responds To Promo Criticism

– Brie Bella uploaded a video on the Bella Twins’ official YouTube channel that gives you a tour of her new nursery.
– Akira Tozawa took to Twitter to remind everyone that he’s been the reigning, defending, undisputed 24/7 Champion for 6 days and counting. Akira won the title after pinning an already defeated R-Truth in the middle of the ring.
I'm just letting you know.
6 days now.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/MYmSIltYZ6
— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) June 28, 2020
– After receiving criticism from a fan on Twitter, Kenny Omega responded by questioning what the fan wants him to be doing instead. You can view the exchange below. Omega claims to “break the internet” every time he opens his mouth.
Huh? Every time I open my mouth I break the internet. Oh wait, I get it. What you meant is that I don’t use a fake, exaggerated 90’s promo voice? K, I’ll work on that so I can impress you next time.
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 27, 2020
