Brie Bella says a brief Instagram reel ended up costing her a substantial amount of money. On the September 7 episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, she described being sued over music used in a video lasting about ten seconds.

Bella said her wine bottle appeared in the reel, although she was not asking viewers to buy it. She attributed the claim to a company that had acquired rights to the music, rather than to the recording artist personally.

Bella did not name the claimant or disclose the payment amount in that account. Describing the financial outcome, she said:

“I had to pay a big amount of money.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Nikki & Brie Show (transcript consulted via Podscan) and link back to Wrestling Headlines.