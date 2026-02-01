A pair of WWE legends reunited in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble.
Following the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event on January 31, WWE Hall of Fame legend Brie Bella surfaced via social media to issue a statement reacting to her surprise WWE return.
It reads as follows:
I can’t even express the gratitude I’m feeling right now. It’s been a journey to get here but I’m back and it feels good!!!
Love you Bella Army for always standing with your girl and thank you Riyadh for the very warm welcome, your chants and love meant everything 🥹🫶🏼
BRIEMODE IS ACTIVATED
And the Bella Twins are back!!!! YES! YES! YES!
#hatersgonnahatebellasgonnaball
